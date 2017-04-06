Sir Elton John says vinyl “sounds better” than CDs and streaming

“I’ve been around long enough to know”



Sir Elton John has claimed that vinyl albums sound better than CDs or streaming music online.

Speaking after being named as a “Record Store Day Legend” – ahead of this year’s Record Store Day on April 22 – Sir Elton waxed lyrical about his preferred audio format in an interview with the BBC.

“It does sound better. I know people say it doesn’t, but it does,” he insisted, adding: “I’ve been around long enough to know. I’ve been in so many studios, I’ve made so many records. It just sounds better.”

In line with the 10th Record Store Day, Sir Elton will release a new version of his ’17-11-10’ live album. “It’s probably one of the best live albums of all time. I’m never one to say good things about myself, but it is pretty fabulous,” he said.

Sales of vinyl LPs reached three million in the UK in 2016, the highest figure in 25 years. One week in December 2016, vinyl outsold digital downloads for the first time ever, according to the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA).

Record Store Day 2017 recently revealed its full list of releases, including Placebo’s ‘Without You I’m Noting’ collaboration with David Bowie on picture disc, a triple live album from Iggy Pop’s Royal Albert Hall show, and The Cure’s greatest hits on deluxe vinyl.