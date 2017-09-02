Sir Tom Jones postpones US tour due to ill health
The singer axed the forthcoming gigs just five days before the tour was set to begin
Sir Tom Jones has been forced to postpone his forthcoming US tour due to ill health.
The much-loved Welsh singer had been due to kick off his latest 21-date tour in Bethlehem, PA on Wednesday (September 6).
However, a statement issued on Jones’ Twitter account last night (September 1) confirmed that the shows had been postponed “following medical advice”. No further update has been issued on the nature of the 77-year-old’s illness.
“Dates are being re-scheduled for May and June 2018 and all tickets will remain valid for the new dates, details of which, will follow as soon as possible,” the statement read.
“Tom sends his sincere apologies to his fans and looks forward to seeing them all again in 2018.”
See the full statement below.
See Jones’ postponed US tour dates below.
September
6 – Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center
8 – Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
9 – Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino
10 – Baltimore, MD Pier 6 Pavilion
12 – Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor
14 – Chicago, IL House of Blues
15 – Chicago, IL House of Blues
16 – Sterling Hills, MI Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
19 – Denver, CO Ellie Caulkins Opera House
21 – Boise, ID Idaho Botantical Garden
22 – Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
23 – Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
25 – Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
26 – San Francisco, CA Masonic Auditorium
28 – Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
29 – Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino
30 – Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
October
3 – Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
4 – San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
6 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
7 – Tulsa, OK Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort