Sir Tom Jones postpones US tour due to ill health

The singer axed the forthcoming gigs just five days before the tour was set to begin

Sir Tom Jones has been forced to postpone his forthcoming US tour due to ill health.

The much-loved Welsh singer had been due to kick off his latest 21-date tour in Bethlehem, PA on Wednesday (September 6).

However, a statement issued on Jones’ Twitter account last night (September 1) confirmed that the shows had been postponed “following medical advice”. No further update has been issued on the nature of the 77-year-old’s illness.

“Dates are being re-scheduled for May and June 2018 and all tickets will remain valid for the new dates, details of which, will follow as soon as possible,” the statement read.

“Tom sends his sincere apologies to his fans and looks forward to seeing them all again in 2018.”

September

6 – Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

8 – Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

9 – Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

10 – Baltimore, MD Pier 6 Pavilion

12 – Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor

14 – Chicago, IL House of Blues

15 – Chicago, IL House of Blues

16 – Sterling Hills, MI Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

19 – Denver, CO Ellie Caulkins Opera House

21 – Boise, ID Idaho Botantical Garden

22 – Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

23 – Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

25 – Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

26 – San Francisco, CA Masonic Auditorium

28 – Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

29 – Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino

30 – Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

October

3 – Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

4 – San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

6 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

7 – Tulsa, OK Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort