Sisqo is back with an EDM reboot of ‘Thong Song’, just because

It's 1999 forever

Sisqo is back to release his classic ’90s single ‘Thong Song’- with a new EDM-style reimagining. Check it out below.

After racking up over 1.5million streams, Sisqo returns with a new version of the massive-selling cult 1999 R&B hit. After teaming up with JCY, the new version of the single is driven by a more millennial EDM sound and comes with a new video that shows Sisqo with the Norwegian duo in Los Angeles – giving the original a more modern 2017 update.

“I’ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of ‘Thong Song’ and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did,” Sisqo told Buzzfeed. “I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti.”

Sisqo continued: “The only problem was that, in the days leading up to the shoot, everything that could go wrong did. We experienced a devastating loss in our team and we were all pretty emotional. On top of that, I’d just done a show on the complete opposite side of the country where I dislocated three ribs. The epitome of insult to injury was the couple of hours we had to learn brand new choreography for the video right before recording it where in most cases you get a week to learn a new routine.

“Even though I had to perform in the video injured, I think it turned out pretty good.”