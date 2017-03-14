Sister Sledge vow to carry on performing as a duo

Joni Sledge died aged 60 at the weekend

The remaining members of Sister Sledge have vowed to carry on performing as a duo.

Joni Sledge died at the weekend aged 60 at her home in Phoenix, Arizona. “On yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We welcome your prayers as we weep the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin,” Sledge’s family said in a statement, following her death.

But remaining members Debbie and Kim Sledge have now issued a statement saying they will continue performing live: “Sister Sledge will continue with their 2017 concert schedule. Sister Sledge – Debbie, Kim and the Sledge family would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have extended their love and support during this difficult and challenging time of mourning, in the wake of the passing of our beloved sister Joni Sledge.

”Joni was a beautiful person, phenomenal artist and producer, a brilliant business woman and a powerhouse! One of her greatest loves and joys was performing live with her family. In the spirit of Joni’s powerful strength of character, zest for life and spreading joy through music, we are committed to continuing her legacy.

Joni Sledge Getty

”Therefore, in this new 2017 concert season, and in the true Sister Sledge family tradition, we will embrace and celebrate Joni, dedicating every concert in honor of her remarkable and beautiful life. WE ARE SISTERS. We are one… We are Flo’s daughters. We are Family! WE ARE WAMOWS! (sic)”

Amongst the shows, Sister Sledge will take to the stage at SpringFest Official at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on May 27 and 28.

Joni Sledge formed Sister Sledge in her hometown of Philadelphia in 1971 with her sisters Debbie, Kim and Kathy. After eight years of struggling to gain success, the group met Chic’s Bernard Edwards and Nile Rodgers, who went on to write and produce the band’s album ‘We Are Family’. The title track would go on to be their biggest hit, selling more than one million copies.

They scored their only British Number One single with ‘Frankie’, released in 1985. Their last single was a re-release of ‘We Are Family’ in 2004, while they last released a studio album in 2003 with ‘Style’.