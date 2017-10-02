Skepta to feature on new A$AP Rocky album

The Harlem rapper's latest studio LP is due for release before the end of the year

A$AP Rocky has confirmed that Skepta will feature on his forthcoming new album.

The Harlem rapper is reportedly looking to release his latest studio project before the end of the year, which will follow 2015’s ‘At. Long. Last. ASAP’.

In a recent interview, Rocky revealed a number of new details about the record – including the news that Skepta will feature in some capacity.

“[I’ve] been working a lot with my boy Skepta, just exchanging energy and vibes in a brotherly way,” he told The Evening Standard, before later proclaiming his love for grime. “All that stuff, all those guys, I’ve been on that stuff for some time, I think it’s cool.”

Speaking about the recording process, Rocky also disclosed that he’d been working on the album in London recently.

“It’s just special to me for some reason,” he said. “I’m just… I express myself way better when I’m in an environment that allows me to be. When I’m here, for the most part, I’m in a peaceful, creative environment and I’m testing the waters and making new music, messing around with new sounds and anything that’s innovative.”

Rocky’s A$AP Mob released their latest mixtape ‘Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy’ back in August, while the rapper has also featured on tracks by Tyler, the Creator and Lana Del Rey this year.