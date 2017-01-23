Skepta and Adele named among the 500 ‘most influential’ people in Britain

The annual list has been compiled by experts at Debrett's, which has "identified people of influence in Britain" for nearly 250 years
Skepta and Adele have been recognised as being among the 500 ‘most influential’ people in Britain.
The list of people, which highlights notable figures from backgrounds ranging from philanthropy to engineering, has been compiled by “independent specialists” and experts at Debrett’s, which has “identified people of influence in Britain” for nearly 250 years. All candidates on the list either live or work in the UK, and have been selected “on the basis of their level of influence over the lives, choices and ideas of others.”
In music, Tottenham is represented by its two most famous artists in Skepta and Adele. The two join the likes of Calvin Harris, Little Mix and Ed Sheeran as the leading musicians on the list, while music broadcasting is represented by Lauren Laverne, Radio 1 and 1xtra Head of Music Chris Price and Beats 1 DJ Julie Adenuga – Skepta’s sister.
From the stage and screen, Rogue One actor Riz Ahmed features alongside fellow thespians Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Coleman and Keira Knightley.
See a selection of Debrett’s list of the 500 most influential people in Britain below.
Music
Adele
Julie Adenuga
James Bay
Simon Cowell
Calvin Harris
Will ‘Status’ Kennard (from Chase & Status)
Lauren Laverne
Little Mix
Chris Martin
Chris Price
Mark Ronson
Ed Sheeran
Skepta
Louis Tomlinson
Stage and screen
Riz Ahmed
Emily Blunt
Benedict Cumberbatch
Olivia Coleman
Dame Judi Dench
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Tom Hiddleston
Sharon Horgan
Keira Knightley
Dame Helen Mirren
Eddie Redmayne
Sir Ridley Scott
Jack Thorne