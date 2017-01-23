Skepta and Adele named among the 500 ‘most influential’ people in Britain

The annual list has been compiled by experts at Debrett's, which has "identified people of influence in Britain" for nearly 250 years

Skepta and Adele have been recognised as being among the 500 ‘most influential’ people in Britain.

The list of people, which highlights notable figures from backgrounds ranging from philanthropy to engineering, has been compiled by “independent specialists” and experts at Debrett’s, which has “identified people of influence in Britain” for nearly 250 years. All candidates on the list either live or work in the UK, and have been selected “on the basis of their level of influence over the lives, choices and ideas of others.”

In music, Tottenham is represented by its two most famous artists in Skepta and Adele. The two join the likes of Calvin Harris, Little Mix and Ed Sheeran as the leading musicians on the list, while music broadcasting is represented by Lauren Laverne, Radio 1 and 1xtra Head of Music Chris Price and Beats 1 DJ Julie Adenuga – Skepta’s sister.

Press

From the stage and screen, Rogue One actor Riz Ahmed features alongside fellow thespians Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Coleman and Keira Knightley.

See a selection of Debrett’s list of the 500 most influential people in Britain below.

Music

Adele

Julie Adenuga

James Bay

Simon Cowell

Calvin Harris

Will ‘Status’ Kennard (from Chase & Status)

Lauren Laverne

Little Mix

Chris Martin

Chris Price

Mark Ronson

Ed Sheeran

Skepta

Louis Tomlinson

Stage and screen

Riz Ahmed

Emily Blunt

Benedict Cumberbatch

Olivia Coleman

Dame Judi Dench

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Tom Hiddleston

Sharon Horgan

Keira Knightley

Dame Helen Mirren

Eddie Redmayne

Sir Ridley Scott

Jack Thorne