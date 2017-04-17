Watch Skepta perform with a telephone box at Coachella

Grime MC played the Sahara stage on Sunday afternoon

Skepta performed at Coachella on Sunday (April 16), with a backdrop that featured a BT telephone box.

Weekend one of Coachella came to a close on Sunday night with sets from Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and more. Radiohead and Lady Gaga performed on Friday and Saturday night respectively.

London grime MC Skepta played an early afternoon set on the Sahara stage, playing songs from his Mercury Prize-winning album ‘Konnichiwa’, including an encore of ‘That’s Not Me’, ‘It Ain’t Safe’ and ‘Shutdown’.

Skepta was joined by A$AP Rocky during a charity gig in London earlier this month. See photos from that show here. Skepta was performing a charity gig at London’s Islington Assembly Hall in aid of homeless charity Shelter. During the show, Rocky appeared onstage with Skepta to perform their 2016 collaboration ‘Put That On My Set’.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar closed out the first weekend of Coachella festival with a headline performance featuring a large amount of material from his latest album ‘DAMN.’ His performance featured some special guests, including Travis Scott to perform ‘Goosebumps’ – a track from Scott’s second album that features Lamar, and Schoolboy Q, who appeared to perform ‘THat Part’ from Q’s ‘Blank Face’ album. Following that, Future made an appearance to perform ‘Mask Off’ while Kendrick took the role of his hype man.