Skepta discusses his upcoming collaboration with The 1975’s Matty Healy

The plot thickens at the Brit Awards 2017

Skepta has confirmed that he is working with The 1975‘s Matty Healy – speaking of the progress of their collaboration as they both appeared at the Brit Awards 2017. Watch our video interview with Skepta above.

Before The 1975 were crowned as Best British Group, the grime star Skepta elaborated on their work together after Healy let it slip at last week’s VO5 NME Awards 2017 – where Skepta also says he ‘drank a whole bottle of Jamesons whiskey’.

“When it happens, it’s gonna happen because he’s not an artist where he have to set it up,” Skepta told NME. “I see him and we’ve been in the studio together so when it happens, it’s just going to come out. Because we’re not in a rush, we might as well bring out the best version of what we’ve done. Soon. That’s my vibe at the moment – I love Matty.”

“Me and Skepta know each other,” Healy previously told NME. “We tried working with each other recently but it just didn’t work out. Just for loads of reasons – but we’re going to do something in the future.”

He continued: “We’re going to do a tune together. We want to do like a ‘West End Girls’ Pet Shop Boys [kind of thing]. Maybe start a band, just me and Skepta do a band. Well we’re talking about it, so let’s see what happens.”