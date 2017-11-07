Skepta and Goldie to release new vinyl-only single ‘Upstart (Road Trip)’

The new release will be available as a 12-inch just before Christmas

Skepta and Goldie have announced the release of a new collaborative single, called ‘Upstart (Road Trip)’.

The record will be available exclusively on 12-inch vinyl and will be released by Metalheadz on December 22.

The vinyl will include four tracks – an original version of the single plus an instrumental version, and a collaboration between Goldie and Fraims (featuring DRS) called ‘Poisonous Darts’. It will also include an instrumental of that song.

The Metalheadz Bandcamp page notes that “Goldie and Skepta share a birthday, an elemental connection and an impeccable taste in beats,” as Fact reports. It continues: “‘Upstart’ is the blistering outcome of their studio sessions together – a fierce, futuristic alchemy of tense horrorshow melodics, street-level rhymes and bangin’ breaks.

“It’s for the kind of kids who want to ram-raid tomorrow, become a ghost in the machine, a contagion that cannot be stopped.”

You can hear the song be premiered on Charlie Sloth’s 1Xtra show at the 1 hour and 57 minutes mark here.

Meanwhile, Skepta released a new EP called ‘Vicious‘ on Halloween. The six-track record features appearances from Lil B, Section Boyz, A$AP Rocky and A$AP Nast.

Rocky recently confirmed that the grime MC will appear on his next album. “[I’ve] been working a lot with my boy Skepta, just exchanging energy and vibes in a brotherly way,” he told The Evening Standard, before later proclaiming his love for grime. “All that stuff, all those guys, I’ve been on that stuff for some time, I think it’s cool.”