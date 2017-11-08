Skepta and Goldie team up for new single ‘Upstart (Road Trip)’

The pair share a birthday

UK urban legends Skepta and Goldie are teaming up for a new joint single.

The pair’s collaboration, ‘Upstart (Road Trip)’ is set for a limited 12″ vinyl release via Metalheadz on December 22.

“Goldie and Skepta share a birthday, an elemental connection and an impeccable taste in beats,” explains Metalheadz on its Bandcamp. “Upstart is the blistering outcome of their studio sessions together – a fierce, futuristic alchemy of tense horrorshow melodics, street-level rhymes and bangin’ breaks.

“It’s for the kind of kids who want to ram-raid tomorrow, become a ghost in the machine, a contagion that cannot be stopped.”

The single was premiered by Charlie Sloth on BBC 1 Xtra last month – listen back to that at the 1 hour 57 minute mark here, and check out the official release’s full tracklist below.

A1. Goldie & Skepta – ‘Upstart (Road Trip)’

A2. Goldie & Skepta – ‘Upstart (Road Trip)’ [Instrumental]

B1. Goldie & Fraims Featuring DRS – ‘Poisonous Darts’

B2. Goldie & Fraims Featuring DRS – ‘Poisonous Darts’ [Instrumental]

Last month, Skepta dropped the ‘Vicious’ EP, featuring collaborations with the likes of ASAP Rocky and Section Boyz.

The ‘Vicious’ EP, which is now streaming on Spotify, is a six track affair, and sees both ASAP Rocky and ASAP Nast joining forces with Skepta on closer ‘Ghost Ride’.