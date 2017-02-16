Skepta hails ‘selfless’ Wiley as he collects Outstanding Contribution award

Both Skepta and Wiley won prizes at last night's V05 NME Awards 2017.

Skepta has praised Wiley for his “selfless” approach to cultivating British music.

Wiley collected the Outstanding Contribution to Music prize at last night’s V05 NME Awards 2017. Skepta presented him with the award on the night, calling the ‘Godfather of Grime’ “one of my favourite people on the planet”.

Speaking on the red carpet beforehand, Skepta said of Wiley’s impact: “He’s selfless. He cares about it and he’s really about it, you get what I’m saying? He’s put his heart and his whole life into it.”

“It takes a certain time for people to be able to see that properly,” Skepta added. “I’m more happy than ever for him right now because he’s getting what he truly deserves. And he feels happy and he is happy, so I’m happy.”

During his time at the V05 NME Awards 2017, Skepta also praised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for “going against the grain”. Skepta was a winner too at the awards, taking home the Best Male Artist prize supported by Pilot Pen.

Meanwhile, The 1975’s Matt Healy revealed that he and Skepta are planning a collaboration, though they haven’t found time to bring it together yet.