Skepta to launch his Air Max 97 Sk trainer with a Moroccan souk inspired event

The grime MC has designed a trainer in collaboration with Nike

Skepta is set to launch his Air Max 97 Sk trainer, made in collaboration with Nike, at an event inspired by a Moroccan souk on September 2 in London.

The event in London will fuse a classic London street market with elements of a Moroccan souk and also feature live performances from a host of artists, including Stefflon Don, Maximum, 67, Spyro, Ms Banks, Kenny Allstar and Daniel OG.

Skepta has selected the market vendors by hand, all of which have a close personal relationship to the grime MC. There will be complimentary haircuts offered by Skepta’s barber, Hollywood John, and nail art from WAH London as well as food and drinks by Rita’s and the vegan Cook Daily stall.

Fans need to register for a chance to attend, but can do so at nike.com/skepta

Skepta’s trainer – which will retail for £144.95 – has been inspired by his travels in Morocco. In a statement, Skepta said: “I am blessed to have been able to travel the world doing what I do. After touring so much, I was looking for some peace. I found Morocco, and it was perfect. Everything I wanted to feel about peace, I found it there. I like the architecture, the pastel colours, the taxis, the way that you could just go into a small little souk, open a door and it brings you into a big, massive, beautiful new world that you never would have expected.”

The MC said he “took the colour palette of Morocco into consideration, but also the palette of the 1999 Air Tuned Max” when designing them. “That was the first shoe I ever saved up money to buy, so I wanted to bring its magic to the 97 — the magic that made me first love Air Max when I saw it as a child,” he said.