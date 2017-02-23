Watch Skepta dance in the rain in new ‘No Security’ video

Following last night's BRIT Awards performance

Skepta has shared a new video for his track ‘No Security’.

The song was released last Halloween but now has a clip in which the London grime MC dances in the rain, with naked mannequins and on the table at a dinner party. Watch below.

It follows Skepta’s BRIT Awards performance last night and sees him rap: “At the awards intoxicated / The most nominated and the dress code is understated”.

Skepta was beaten to Best British Male Solo Artist by David Bowie at last night’s BRITs, but did receive a shout-out from Drake during the Canadian rapper’s video message accepting Best International Male.

He has also confirmed that he is set to collaborate with The 1975’s Matty Healy. Watch Skepta speak to NME at the BRIT Awards last night below.

“When it happens, it’s gonna happen because he’s not an artist where he have to set it up,” Skepta told NME. “I see him and we’ve been in the studio together so when it happens, it’s just going to come out. Because we’re not in a rush, we might as well bring out the best version of what we’ve done. Soon. That’s my vibe at the moment – I love Matty.”