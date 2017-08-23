Skepta to release new shoe with Nike

The grime MC is branching out into footwear following the recent launch of his own clothing line

Skepta is set to release his own trainers, made in collaboration with Nike.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The ‘Konnichiwa‘ MC recently launched his own clothing line MAINS, which is available to buy at Selfridges.

As Fact reports, Skepta has designed his own Nike Air Max shoes, which were inspired by a trip to the Moroccan city of Essaouira.

In a statement, Skepta said: “I am blessed to have been able to travel the world doing what I do. After touring so much, I was looking for some peace. I found Morocco, and it was perfect. Everything I wanted to feel about peace, I found it there. I like the architecture, the pastel colors, the taxis, the way that you could just go into a small little souq, open a door and it brings you into a big, massive, beautiful new world that you never would have expected.”

#SkAIR 🌍 – September 2nd 2017. Photos by @dexternavy A post shared by SKEPTA FAN PAGE (@skeptagram) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

The trainers are called Air Max 97 Sk and will be available globally from September 2. The MC said he “took the color palette of Morocco into consideration, but also the palette of the 1999 Air Tuned Max” when designing them.



“That was the first shoe I ever saved up money to buy, so I wanted to bring its magic to the 97 — the magic that made me first love Air Max when I saw it as a child,” he said.

Skepta has previously designed his own trainers, creating a pair loosely based on his 2012 record ‘Blacklisted’. However, those shoes were not available for purchase.