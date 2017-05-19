Skepta responds to praise from Liam Gallagher

"Liam's in touch, bro"

Skepta has responded to praise to Liam Gallagher, after the former Oasis frontman spoke out for the grime star. Watch our video interview with Skepta above.

NME spoke to the grime hero at the Ivor Novello Awards in London, where he won ‘Songwriter Of The Year’. It has emerged that Gallagher is also a fan, after he tweeted: “Man like Skepta keeping it real. Got to stand for something.”

Responding to the praise, Skepta said: “I feel like the Earth is a re-print of a re-print of a print of a re-print. There are people who take on different objectives and missions in life. When you grow older, there’s a a void – and right now I’m filling a space where a lot of old rock, grime, hip-hop, punk artists left a vacant space. Everything has gone about the internet, everything has gone about the likes, everything has gone about social networking. I still have that…I can’t even put my finger on it, but I still have it.

“I like that these places I’m taking of the people that I respect and these people before me…Of course they’re respecting – they’re in touch. Liam’s in touch, bro. You can see. Not everybody really knows what’s happening. It’s a presence, it’s apparent, I’m here. You can see it in there eyes, you can see it in Bowie’s eyes when he takes a photo, rest in peace. There are so many of them.”

He added: “We get it, and when we see people who get it, we know that they get it as well. I’m happy that I represent that. Thanks to my mum and dad for giving me the right tools of life to get to this point.”

Boy Better Know will take over the O2 Arena and complex on August 27 for what has been described as a “day of music, film, gaming, sport, food and London lifestyle”. Tickets are available here.

Meanwhile, last month Gallagher was among over 90 new acts added to Reading & Leeds festival 2017 – marking his only UK festival show this year. His album will be called ‘As You Were‘, the first single will be called ‘Not For Sale‘, and he has vowed to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better than Noel‘.