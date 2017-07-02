Skepta shares new song ‘Hypocrisy’

The track was uploaded to Soundcloud this evening (July 2)

Skepta has shared a surprise new song, titled ‘Hypocrisy’.

The grime sensation uploaded the track to Soundcloud this evening (July 2). As The Fader report, Boy Better Know’s DJ Maximum played the aggressive track at last month’s Primavera Sound festival. It is produced by Skepta himself.

Listen to Skepta’s new track ‘Hypocrisy’ below’

Hypocrisy by SKEPTA Written and Produced by SKEPTA Artwork by Midnight Shane

Skepta and Boy Better Know recently closed out Glastonbury’s Other Stage with a storming Sunday evening set.

The London grime collective had the honour of closing Worthy Farm’s second biggest stage on the final night of the festival, with the performance also marking BBK co-founder Skepta‘s second consecutive appearance at Glastonbury in as many years after he played the Pyramid Stage in 2016.

During his performance of stand-alone single ‘No Security’, Skepta was given a red umbrella from the side of the stage which he then proceeded to dance with.

