Skepta shares new song ‘Hypocrisy’
The track was uploaded to Soundcloud this evening (July 2)
Skepta has shared a surprise new song, titled ‘Hypocrisy’.
The grime sensation uploaded the track to Soundcloud this evening (July 2). As The Fader report, Boy Better Know’s DJ Maximum played the aggressive track at last month’s Primavera Sound festival. It is produced by Skepta himself.
Listen to Skepta’s new track ‘Hypocrisy’ below’
Hypocrisy by SKEPTA
Written and Produced by SKEPTA Artwork by Midnight Shane
Skepta and Boy Better Know recently closed out Glastonbury’s Other Stage with a storming Sunday evening set.
The London grime collective had the honour of closing Worthy Farm’s second biggest stage on the final night of the festival, with the performance also marking BBK co-founder Skepta‘s second consecutive appearance at Glastonbury in as many years after he played the Pyramid Stage in 2016.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Last week Skepta also launched Mains, his own clothing line.
Skepta recently spoke to NME at the Ivor Novello Awards, where he picked up the ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ award.
Quizzed on his plans for the future, Skepta said: “I haven’t been working on my next album at the moment, but what I have been doing is working on how I’m gonna do good for what’s happening on Earth at the moment. At every stage of my life, I’ve always wanted to do good for Earth. When I was a kid I used to stop bullies. I’d get so angry when I saw people being bullied I’d be like ‘stop doing that to him!’