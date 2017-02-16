Skepta speaks out for Sadiq Khan ‘going against the grain’

The grime hero picked up Best British Male Artist supported by the Pilot Pen Company

Skepta hailed London Mayor Sadiq Khan at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The grime hero was presented with the Best British Male Artist supported by the Pilot Pen Company at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 by the Mayor Of London. He beat Zayn Malik, Jamie T, Michael Kiwanuka, Richard Ashcroft and Kano to the title tonight (February 15).

Introducing Skepta, the Mayor said: “Can I tell you what an honour this is? This guy is cool, this guy is talented, this guy is a role model, this guy is a Londoner and it’s Skepta!!”

The grime hero had trouble getting to the stage trying to get through the crowd, which led Khan to joke: “Can you please direct him to the stage?”

Accepting the award, Skepta said: “Yeah, yeah, yeah. This is the one I wanted as well. I love this trophy. This is my mood right now. Thank you to my family, too many names to mention. Thank you very much. Big up.”

Speaking about Khan backstage afterwards, in a video which you can watch above, Skepta told NME: “I’m gonna stick my (NME Award) in my front room on the window ledge, we cleared it this morning. I’m a fan of Sadiq, we do the same thing, go against the grain.”