Skepta takes Best British Male Artist supported by the Pilot Pen Company at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan presented the grime star with the award

Skepta has been named Best British Male Artist supported by the Pilot Pen Company at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The grime hero was presented the award by Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan. He beat Zayn Malik, Jamie T, Michael Kiwanuka, Richard Ashcroft and Kano to the title.

Introducing Skepta, the Mayor said: “Can I tell you what an honour this is? This guy is cool, this guy is talented, this guy is a role model, this guy is a Londoner and it’s Skepta!!”

The grime hero had trouble to getting to the stage trying to get through the crowd, which led Khan to joke: “Can you please direct him to the stage?”

Accepting the award, Skepta said: “Yeah, yeah, yeah. This is the one I wanted as well. I love this trophy. This is my mood right now. Thank you to my family, to many names to mention. Thank you very much. Big up.”

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousand votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

A host of stars and musicians have already hit the red carpet, including Wiley, who was dressed in a full Atletico Madrid tracksuit, Johnny Marr, Biffy Clyro, Slaves, MIA and Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which is in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa will perform. Wiley will make a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup will perform covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.