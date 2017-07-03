Skepta claims he turned down an MBE on new song ‘Hypocrisy’

The Tottenham MC dropped the surprise new track over the weekend

Skepta has claimed on his new song ‘Hypocrisy’ that he turned down an MBE earlier this year.

The MC and Mercury Prize-winner surprise-dropped his latest self-produced track yesterday (July 2). The song was debuted live by Boy Better Know’s DJ Maximum at Primavera Festival in Spain last month.

In the second verse of ‘Hypocrisy’, Skepta reveals that he was offered an MBE – Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, which is awarded to those who make substantial contributions to the arts and science – in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours, but that he decided to turn it down.

“Just came back from the Ivors / And look at what we collected,” he says in reference to picking up the awards for Songwriter of the Year and Best Contemporary Song at this year’s Ivor Novello awards. “The MBE got rejected / I’m not tryna be accepted.”

Last month, Skepta joined Boy Better Know as they headlined The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2017.

Taking to the stage to Thin Lizzy’s ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’, the London grime crew had the honour of closing Worthy Farm’s second biggest stage on the festival’s final night, with the performance marking BBK co-founder Skepta‘s second consecutive appearance at Glastonbury in as many years after he performed on the Pyramid Stage in 2016.