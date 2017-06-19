Skepta’s Mains clothing line to launch next week

The grime star has shared the first look at some of the items in the collection

Skepta is set to launch his clothing line, Mains, next week.

The grime MC has been teasing the project for a while, but only shared a first look at what it would consist of last week (June 15).

The Mains Instagram account posted three photos featuring clothes in the first collection, which, as High Snobiety reports are deep green and look unisex.

The photos are also on the front page of the line’s official website, with a timer counting down to something in 20 days. The Instagram posts, however, state that the label will launch on June 26.

26 / JUNE / 17 A post shared by @mainslondon on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

Skepta will headline the Other Stage at Glastonbury with Boy Better Know this weekend (June 25). Speaking to NME about the prestigious slot, he said: “[At Glastonbury] all we can do is keep pushing. Boy Better Know, when we die people are going to realise that we are just seven guys who just like, try to have fun. You know what I’m saying? Trying to set up a party everywhere we went. If I could set up decks in here now and make everyone stop taking pictures I would.”

He added: “That’s all that life is really about – setting up the party, talking to people who are like-minded, making something happen and keeping it moving, you know. Glastonbury, Wireless – we’re doing all of it this year, man.”

The MC also said he had yet to begin work on the follow-up to ‘Konnichiwa‘. “What I have been doing is working on how I’m gonna do good for what’s happening on Earth at the moment,” he said. “At every stage of my life, I’ve always wanted to do good for Earth. When I was a kid I used to stop bullies. I’d get so angry when I saw people being bullied I’d be like ‘stop doing that to him!’

“Then you get to 16, you get to music. Energetic little guy on stage, you want change – ‘stop the fuckery, stop the fuckery’. At my time, it’s J Hus’ time, I feel like it’s all the young artists’ time to be on the stage enjoying themselves. I’m not saying I want to stop music, but I want to find how at this age, how I can ‘stop the fuckery’ again. And I will be ‘stopping the fuckery’ until I die. I feel like that’s what Boy Better Know want to do.”