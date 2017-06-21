Skinny Living bravely tackle depression in new video for ‘Why?’

'It touches on how controlling and caging the mind can be'

Skinny Living have bravely tackled the subject of depression in their emotional new video for ‘Why’. Watch it first on NME below.

The video sees frontman Ryan Johnston revisit scenes from his younger life, and stars his own sister who admits ‘saved’ him from darker times and helped lift him from depression.

“‘Why’ is an incredibly honest song that takes a lot from me,” said Johnston. “It touches on how controlling and caging the mind can be, without even knowing it.

“It’s a really personal song for me – about a time in my life where my sister played a big part in helping me out of a space that I was in mentally that wasn’t the greatest place to be.”

Speaking of what went into making the video, Ryan added: “It’s always daunting making a video, wondering if it will bring the song across in the right way. I feel like it does. It represents something a lot of us go through and hopefully demonstrates the power of unconditional love.”

Watch the video for ‘Why’ below

Watch the ‘Behind The Scenes’ video below

Skinny Living’s upcoming tour dates are below:

JULY 2 – BST, Hyde Park London w/ Justin Bieber

JULY 19 – The Edition Hotel, London

JULY 29 – Standon Calling, UK

AUGUST 10 – Haldern Pop Festival, Germany.

OCTOBER 25 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

OCTOBER 26 – Bodega Social Club, Nottingham

OCTOBER 27 – Thekla Bristol

OCTOBER 29 – The Oh Yeah Centre, Belfast

OCTOBER 30 – The Deaf Institute, Manchester

NOVEMBER 1 – The Borderline, London

NOVEMBER 2 – The Unity Works Small Hall, Wakefield