Skinny Living bravely tackle depression in new video for ‘Why?’
'It touches on how controlling and caging the mind can be'
Skinny Living have bravely tackled the subject of depression in their emotional new video for ‘Why’. Watch it first on NME below.
The video sees frontman Ryan Johnston revisit scenes from his younger life, and stars his own sister who admits ‘saved’ him from darker times and helped lift him from depression.
“‘Why’ is an incredibly honest song that takes a lot from me,” said Johnston. “It touches on how controlling and caging the mind can be, without even knowing it.
“It’s a really personal song for me – about a time in my life where my sister played a big part in helping me out of a space that I was in mentally that wasn’t the greatest place to be.”
Speaking of what went into making the video, Ryan added: “It’s always daunting making a video, wondering if it will bring the song across in the right way. I feel like it does. It represents something a lot of us go through and hopefully demonstrates the power of unconditional love.”
Watch the ‘Behind The Scenes’ video below
Skinny Living’s upcoming tour dates are below:
JULY 2 – BST, Hyde Park London w/ Justin Bieber
JULY 19 – The Edition Hotel, London
JULY 29 – Standon Calling, UK
AUGUST 10 – Haldern Pop Festival, Germany.
OCTOBER 25 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
OCTOBER 26 – Bodega Social Club, Nottingham
OCTOBER 27 – Thekla Bristol
OCTOBER 29 – The Oh Yeah Centre, Belfast
OCTOBER 30 – The Deaf Institute, Manchester
NOVEMBER 1 – The Borderline, London
NOVEMBER 2 – The Unity Works Small Hall, Wakefield