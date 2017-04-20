Watch Skrillex get handcuffed by police for playing music too loud in his car

He was driving a Tesla Model X car at the time

Skrillex was detained by police in Los Angeles last night (April 19) for allegedly playing music too loud in his car.

The electronic producer was pulled over by the LAPD in Hollywood and handcuffed by officers, with the incident filmed by a fan. Watch the footage below.

Skrillex was eventually released and DJed at a friend’s house party later in the evening. He has taken to Twitter to suggest that he was listening to his own music, writing: “Leave it to me to play my music ‘too loud’ ..these new demos are [fire emoji] tho”.

He was driving a Tesla Model X car at the time and has since shouted out founder Elon Musk on Twitter. See beneath.

Skrillex recently officially rejoined his old emo band From First To Last. Back in January, the star reunited with From First To Last for new song ‘Make War’. He then performed live with the group for the first time in over a decade during February.

After releasing reunion single ‘Make War’, From First To Last were accused of ripping off punk band Culture Abuse for their artwork. Moore later responded to the allegations, writing in a statement: “Just wanted to convey we were unaware of the band Culture Abuse’s cover art with a peach similar to ours for From First To Last that we released yesterday. It was a complete coincidence, and we would never disrespect or appropriate another artist’s work. Shout out to Culture Abuse, and as a positive to come from this, hopefully people will go check out their music and show them some love.”

Skrillex has also been working with members of Incubus and Deftones. He was pictured in the studio with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and Brandon Boyd and Mike Einziger of Incubus.