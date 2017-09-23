Skrillex shares energetic remix of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’

Skrillex has shared a new remix of Kendrick Lamar‘s huge ‘DAMN.’ single, ‘HUMBLE.’.

The EDM star has laid relatively low of late, though was caught throwing a surprise performance in a Chicago club earlier this week, alongside none other than Ed Sheeran. The pair have been musically linked in the past, with in-the-studio photos showing them working with Usher and Diplo. However, no music has been released as yet.

Now, though, Skrillex has shared his long-teased remix of Lamar’s summer hit single. It’s a suitably chaotic cut, as we’ve come to expect from real-name Sonny Moore. Swapping out the confident, snappy beat of Kendrick Lamar’s original for some cliff-edge drops and needling electronics, it’s sure to keep fans of the EDM star happy while they wait for further news.

‘HUMBLE.’ was the lead single from Kendrick Lamar’s most recent album, ‘DAMN.’. Released back in April, the record features credited guest spots from Rihanna and U2 on the tracklist. The full credits for ‘DAMN.’ also revealed that the likes of Kaytranada, James Blake, BADBADNOTGOOD and producer Mike WiLL Made-It contributed to the record.

Listen to Skrillex’s remix of ‘HUMBLE.’ below.

Earlier this year, Skrillex rejoined his old emo band, From First To Last.

Performing on-stage with the group at an LA club night, they also released ‘Make War’, their first new material with Sonny Moore on vocals in a decade. In February, it was confirmed that Sonny had officially become a member of From First To Last once more.

Sonny Moore was a member of From First To Last from 2004-2007, gaining a strong following on MySpace and releasing the acclaimed albums ‘Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has A Body Count’ and ‘Heroine’. The band went on to release three further albums without Moore, with the last ‘Dead Trees’ coming out in 2015. From First To Last reformed in 2013 after a three-year hiatus, and are currently working on their sixth album.