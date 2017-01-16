Skrillex reunites with old emo band From First To Last to release new song

Check out 'Make War' here

Skrillex has reunited with his former band From First To Last to release the track ‘Make War’. Check it out below.

The EDM giant fronted the emo outfit for a few years in the mid-noughties, before leaving due to a vocal chord injury and turning his focus to the dance world. Now, to celebrate his 29th birthday, he’s unveiled the pop-driven, post-hardcore tinged emo rush of ‘Make War’.

Skrillex, real name Sonny John Moore, was a member of From First To Last from 2004-2007, gaining a strong following on MySpace and releasing the acclaimed albums ‘Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has A Body Count’ and ‘Heroine’. The band went on to release three further albums without Moore, with the last ‘Dead Trees’ coming out in 2015.

From First To Last reformed in 2013 after a three-year hiatus, and are currently working on their sixth album. As Dancing Astronaut reports, Skrillex first previewed a previously-unheard collaboration with his old band back in July on his Beats 1 show.