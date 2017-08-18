Sky to broadcast Marcus Mumford and QPR’s Game4Grenfell football match

The game will raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire

Sky have confirmed they will broadcast Marcus Mumford and QPR’s charity football match, Game4Grenfell.

The game will raise funds for the victims of the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower that killed at least 80 people, injured many more and left residents of the 24-story public housing block without a home.

The match will take place at QPR’s Loftus Road ground on September 2 and 2000 complimentary tickets for the game have been given to those directly affected by the tragedy.

As Digital Spy reports, Game4Grenfell will be shown on both Sky 1 and Sky Pick from 2pm on match day.

The game will feature appearances from both famous footballers and other celebrities. Les Ferdinand, Alan Shearer, David Seaman, Jamie Redknapp, Ally McCoist and Paul Merton will all play, as will musicians Tinie Tempah, Jarvis Cocker, Richard Ashcroft, Olly Murs, Wretch 32, James Bay and Mumford.

Actors Jamie Dornan and Damian Lewis will also line-up for the fundraiser, along with Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard.

Tickets for Game4Grenfell are on sale now and can be purchased from the event’s official website.

Two days after the tragedy, actor Tom Hardy set up a crowdfunding page to support those affected.

The actor wrote on the crowdfunding page: “It is impossible not to feel deep, profound shock and just stand by and not make the effort to help those who are innocent victims of a seemingly gross negligence.

“It is impossible not to commend the local community for their response of coming together to support those immediately affected by the tragedy at this time, and I am asking you to help me raise funds to assist those who are suffering and their families.”

At the time of writing, the JustGiving page has raised £56,522 for the cause.