Slam Dunk Festival 2018 announces headliner and first wave of acts

The festival will also pitch up at a new venue for its southern leg next year

Slam Dunk Festival has announced the headliner and the first wave of acts for its 2018 festival – check out the first confirmed names below.

The annual festival will once again pitch up at three locations across England, though Slam Dunk’s southern leg will take place at a new venue in Hatfield.

The festival will take place from May 26-28 2018, with the festival set to be held at Leeds City Centre (May 26), Hatfield Park (May 27) and Birmingham NEC (May 28).

Slam Dunk have now announced the first wave of acts for 2018, with Jimmy Eat World set to headline in what will be their debut appearance at the festival.

Taking Back Sunday will also play at Slam Dunk 2018, while Four Year Strong, Sleeping With Sirens, State Champs and Trash Boat have been added to the line-up. All of the acts are UK festival exclusives.

Speaking about next year’s festival, Slam Dunk’s Ben Ray said: “Slam Dunk Festival South has been taking place in Hatfield since 2010 so the town has truly become our home. Therefore, I am extremely happy we managed to find a new site still within the town.

“We are sad to leave the University, however the event was selling out months in advance so we knew we had to move it and make it bigger due to demand from the fans.”

Tickets for Slam Dunk 2018 will officially go on sale on Friday (November 17) at 9am, from here.

With the full ticket price set to be £49 (or £55 to include the “infamous afterparty”) plus booking fees, the 2018 festival will also introduce an installment scheme for ticket-buyers. Fans will be able to reserve their ticket for a small cost and pay the rest in installments up to the event.