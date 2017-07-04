Slaves announce impromptu Glasgow gig after Green Day support slot is cancelled

Duo will play Glasgow's O2 ABC2 venue tonight instead

Following news that Green Day‘s Glasgow gig tonight has been cancelled, Slaves – who had been due to support the band – have announced details of an impromptu replacement gig in the Scottish city.

Slaves had been scheduled to support Green Day at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Tuesday night (July 4) but “extreme weather conditions” meant the the show could not go ahead.

The Tunbridge Wells due have now confirmed that they will play Glasgow’s O2 ABC2 venue with local band Baby Strange instead. Slaves will take to the stage at 8.45pm.

Earlier, Green Day released a statement following the cancellation news, which read: “Glasgow, we are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled. The local Safety Council, production crew, and concert organizers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved. We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one of the highlights of our tour. We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled. We love our Scottish fans and we don’t care if it’s raining fucking sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority. We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that WE WILL BE BACK!”

Last weekend saw Slaves play the Other Stage at Glastonbury. See photos here.

Their second album ‘Take Control’ was released in September 2016.