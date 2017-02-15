Slaves win Best Music Video at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

The duo were also nominated for Best Live Band supported by Nikon

Slaves have won the award for Best Music Video at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The Tunbridge Wells duo claimed the victory with the video for ‘Consume Or Be Consumed’. In the clip, the pair take part in a hot dog eating contest, during which 200 hot dogs were used.

Accepting the award from guest presenters Joe Mount and Maya Jama, guitarist Laurie Vincent said: “I’d like to say commiserations to Beyonce and Kanye – it can’t be easy losing to us.”

Thanking their team along with Mike D from Beastie Boys for appearing in the video, he added: “We’ve won this for a second year in a row – someone beat us.”

Stay with us here at NME.COM/awards to get all the latest news, videos, photos and gossip from the ceremony, which will also see Pet Shop Boys receive the Godlike Genius Award and close the ceremony with a live performance. You can also tune in live on the Facebook Live stream on NME’s official Facebook page.

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousand votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which is in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa will perform. Wiley will make a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup will perform covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.