Slayer, Motörhead and Iron Maiden have released a new heavy metal-inspired range of socks

Three of the legendary bands of the genre are the inspiration for the new footwear

A new collection of heavy metal-inspired socks have been released, which feature designs approved by Slayer, Motörhead and Iron Maiden.

The three heavyweights of the genre have given their blessing to the new line of footwear from Stance’s ‘Legends of Metal Only’ range. The collection, which has been designed by the US streetwear brand, is now available to purchase.

Featuring designs taken from classic albums by Motörhead, Iron Maiden (both of which display the artwork from their respective self-titled albums) and Slayer’s ‘Show No Mercy’, the socks are currently available to purchase for £15.25 (not including shipping).

See the designs below, via the Stance site.

In an accompanying video that explains the creative process behind the ‘Legends of Metal’ clothing range, Stance say that the collection is “a tribute to the distortion guitar and amplified sounds of the world’s most idolised metal bands.”

Watch the ‘Legends of Metal’ video below.

