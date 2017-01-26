Slayer respond to Donald Trump photo controversy

The metal band drew criticism earlier this week after appearing to endorse Donald Trump on Instagram.

Slayer have responded to the controversy surrounding their recent Donald Trump-themed Instagram post.

The metal band’s frontman Tom Araya criticised fans after they objected to a photoshopped picture of the band with the new President. The band posted the photo, which you can view below, on Instagram a day before Trump’s inauguration (January 20).

The picture drew a lot of negative comments, with one fan writing: “Trump is a puppet figurehead for the conservative GOP to push their extreme agenda on US & a dumb ass. Fuck that puto.”

Another raged: “Fuck you and him. Slayer won’t see another dime from me.”

Araya, though, defended the post, which you can view below. He wrote: “I thought it was funny … I was amazed at the comments about the picture some positive some negative more amazing was in 2 hours there was 10,000 likes … But i never would have guessed that there where so many snowflakes commenting their distaste for the new president.”

“Like him or not he is the president … woke up the next morning and found someone had deleted the post … can some one please explain why…?”

Believe it or not this picture was posted by me Tom Araya on 1/20 cause I thought it was funny … I was amazed at the comments about the picture some positive some negative more amazing was in 2 hours there was 10,000 likes … But i never would have guessed that there where so many snowflakes commenting their distaste for the new president. Like him or not he is the president … woke up the next morning and found someone had deleted the post … can some one please explain why…? A photo posted by Slayer (@slayerbandofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

Now Slayer have distanced themselves from the photo, insisting it was Araya’s doing, not the band’s as a whole. They told Rolling Stone in a statement: “As was verified by Tom, this was his post, is not something the band would have posted if asked, and does not belong on a Slayer social page.”

They added: “We all have our personal opinions, some of which we have voiced in the past, but Slayer has never endorsed any political party or any candidate, and the band intends to keep it that way.”

Meanwhile, actor Jon Voight (above) has also defended the President, accusing Miley Cyrus and Shia LaBeouf of treason for protesting against Trump.

The Ray Donovan star, who is a staunch supporter of Trump, said he was dismayed by the protests that marred the President’s inauguration over the weekend, and he singled out Cyrus, who attended the Women’s March in Los Angeles, and LaBeouf for the launch of his four-year anti-Trump art project.

“When you see the young people like Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus, they have a lot of followers, young people are looking at them and what are they teaching?” he said.

“They’re teaching treason, they’re teaching going up against the government, not accepting the will of the people on this Presidency and it’s a very sad day when I see this.”

Donald Trump was sworn in as President last Friday (January 21). The next day women around the world took part in a global march, with Madonna giving a controversial speech.