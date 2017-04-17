Slayer’s Tom Araya calls Trump critics ‘a nation of crybabies’

Metal frontman responds to backlash over pro-Trump Instagram post

Slayer frontman Tom Araya has said that America has become “a nation of crybabies” following the backlash over his seemingly pro-Trump Instagram post earlier this year.

Araya sparked controversy in January when he posted a photoshopped picture of the band with a devil horn-throwing Trump to Instagram. The post attracted negative comments from some fans, leading Araya to defend the post but his bandmates to distance themselves from his actions.

Araya said at the time: “I thought it was funny … I was amazed at the comments about the picture some positive some negative more amazing was in 2 hours there was 10,000 likes… But i never would have guessed that there where so many snowflakes commenting their distaste for the new president. Like him or not he is the president.”

Slayer then distanced themselves from the photo, insisting it was Araya’s doing and not the band’s as a whole. They told Rolling Stone: “As was verified by Tom, this was his post, is not something the band would have posted if asked, and does not belong on a Slayer social page. We all have our personal opinions, some of which we have voiced in the past, but Slayer has never endorsed any political party or any candidate, and the band intends to keep it that way.”

Now in an interview with Chilean radio station Futuro (via Blabbermouth), Araya said he was “taken aback by the response” to the post and that he “didn’t realise that [it] was gonna piss so many Slayer fans off.”

Believe it or not this picture was posted by me Tom Araya on 1/20 cause I thought it was funny … I was amazed at the comments about the picture some positive some negative more amazing was in 2 hours there was 10,000 likes … But i never would have guessed that there where so many snowflakes commenting their distaste for the new president. Like him or not he is the president … woke up the next morning and found someone had deleted the post … can some one please explain why…? A post shared by Slayer (@slayerbandofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

“That’s what America has become,” Araya continued. “Because they didn’t get their way, they’re mad. I shared a picture that I thought was funny. They can’t even joke. They can’t even laugh at themselves. They can’t even have fun. And that just is amazing that it’s come to that. We’re a nation of crybabies.”

“I’m in Slayer,” he later added, “and being in Slayer, sometimes you do stuff like that just to piss people off.”

Araya went on to state that he voted for neither Trump or Hillary Clinton in the US election, saying: “Those are two people that are the furthest from [what] I would ever vote for.”