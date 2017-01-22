Watch Sleater-Kinney and The National cover Creedence Clearwater Revival at Planned Parenthood benefit concert

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards also joined in

Sleater-Kinney and The National performed at an official after-party for the Women’s March on Washington last night (January 21), which took place at the 9:30 Club in D.C.

The march in the US capital led an international day of action against Trump’s administration in the name of women’s rights, which activists believe will be under threat from the actions of the new President. Large-scale protests took place in major US cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York – just three of an estimated 300 nationwide demonstrations – while similar protests across the world were seen from London to Sydney.

The Planned Parent benefit concert saw Sleater-Kinney cover Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Fortunate Son’ alongside The National’s Matt Berninger, Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth and Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards. You can see some fan-filmed footage below.

Among the people to speak at yesterday’s biggest event in Washington – which drew an estimated 500,000 protestors – was Madonna, who spoke out critically against Trump’s new administration following his inauguration on Friday (January 20).

“Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” she said during her swear-filled speech, which was broadcast live on several US news networks. She then performed ‘Express Yourself’ and ‘Human Nature’, changing the lyrics during the latter to “Donald Trump, suck a dick.”

Beyonce also voiced her support for the event, which counts her Chime for Change campaign as a partner. The singer wrote on Facebook last night: “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”