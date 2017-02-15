Sleeper reunite for first gigs in 19 years

They'll be joining The Bluetones, Dodgy, Space and more on the road

Britpop favourites Sleeper have announced a string of reunion shows – playing their first gigs in 19 years.

The band, who had indie hits in the ’90s with the likes of ‘Inbetweener’, ‘What Do I Do Now?’, ‘Sale Of The Century’ and ‘Nice Guy Eddie’, will be performing on the upcoming Star Shaped Festival tour – alongside The Bluetones, Space, Dodgy, My Life Story and Salad.

“Never let it be said that we at Star Shaped are anything other than hopeless romantics,” announced the festival yesterday. “This Valentines, we give you, Britpoppers, the sixth band for Star Shaped Festival: the return after nigh on 20 years, completely exclusive (for these dates only!) shows, from… SLEEPER! It was only ever going to be at Star Shaped: The Home of Britpop.”

They added: “We love you, Star Shapers! Thanks for continuing to make the club night and events what they are.”

Sleeper released three albums before they split in 1998. Frontwoman Louise Wener then went on to become an acclaimed and successful novelist and journalist.

Check out the full list of dates now. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

Birmingham, O2 Institute (July 29)

London, O2 Forum (August 5)

Glasgow, O2 ABC (August 12)

Manchester, O2 Ritz (August 19)

Star Shaped Festival