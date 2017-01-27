Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor cover David Bowie’s ‘China Girl’ at tribute concert

At the second of two LA tribute shows

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor covered ‘China Girl’ at the second of two David Bowie tribute concerts in Los Angeles this week.

Taylor performed at the event on Wednesday (January 25), alongside a line-up that included Sting, Gavin Rossdale, Perry Farrell, Rolling Stones backup singer Bernard Fowler, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, The Cult’s Ian Astbury, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley and others.

The metal frontman covered Bowie’s 1983 ‘Let’s Dance’ single. Watch footage of his rendition beneath.

The day before, Sting covered ‘Blackstar’ and ‘Lazarus’ from Bowie’s final album ‘Black Star’ which was released on January 8, 2016 – Bowie passed away two days later on January 10.

Meanwhile, it was announced today that David Bowie is to be honoured with a set of 10 Royal Mail tribute stamps.

Six of the stamps will feature images of Bowie album covers: ‘Hunky Dory’, ‘Aladdin Sane’, “Heroes”, ‘Let’s Dance’, ‘Earthling’ and ‘Blackstar’.

The remaining four stamps will feature images of Bowie performing live on different tours: 1972’s The Ziggy Stardust Tour, 1978’s The Stage Tour, 1983’s The Serious Moonlight Tour and 2004’s A Reality Tour.

The Beatles in 2010 and Pink Floyd in 2015 are the only previous music acts to be honoured with an entire “stamp issue” of this kind. Bowie is the first solo music artist to be honoured by Royal Mail in this way.

Royal Mail’s Philip Parker said in a statement: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”

The stamps will go on sale on March 14 but fans can pre-order now from the Royal Mail website.