"Take pictures, do whatever you want, but why are you filming it?"

Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on the use of mobile phones at gigs, asking if fans are ‘so terrified of real life?’

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman slapped a phone out of a fan’s hand at a Slipknot show last year, but later called himself an ‘asshole’ after his hypocrisy was pointed out, with Slipknot subsequently releasing a ‘Before I Forget’ live video comprised solely of fan-shot footage.

In a new Loudwire interview, Corey Taylor has expanded on his thoughts on the matter. “It’s fine,” he says. “Bring your phone, take pictures, do whatever you want. But why? You’re there,” says Taylor. “Take pictures, do whatever you want, but why are you filming it? It’s one thing to film it, but it’s another thing to just be staring at your screen while you’re filming it. It’s right there! Are you so terrified of real life that you can’t do anything unless it’s on that little four-by-four screen? Ugggh. It’s very weird.”

He also shared broader thoughts on his love for performing live, stating: “It’s adrenaline, sex, it’s rage, it’s passion, it’s happiness … it’s all of these incredible all encompassing feelings all wrapped up into one, but it feels completely different than any of them.”

Meanwhile, Slipknot’s The Clown recently spoke to NME about the importance of speaking up on mental health issues.

“What people need to know is that there are beautiful, wonderful people in the world who have empathy and work with the human condition,” he said. “They understand what being ‘sick’ is. It’s not a human being’s fault to have chemical imbalances. We’re just scared. The people who you think are the most solid are often the most hurt. That can be hard to wrap your head around.”