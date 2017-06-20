Slipknot’s Corey Taylor subtly responds to Nickelback beef as Smash Mouth get involved

Chad Kroeger recently labelled Stone Sour 'Nickelback Lite'

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has subtly responded to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger’s criticism of his bands, while Smash Mouth have also weighed in on the beef.

Kroeger recently slammed Taylor, arguing that Slipknot are a “gimmick” and describing Taylor’s side-project Stone Sour as “Nickelback Lite”.

Now Taylor has retweeted a message from a fan that reads: “I cant wait till @CoreyTaylorRock has his answer. But its still better not 2 respond and just never listen to Nickelback or give him anything”.

Meanwhile, ‘All Star’ hitmakers Smash Mouth have defended Slipknot, tweeting that “We see what Chad is saying but Slipknot has more than pulled it off. It feels authentic, they nailed it! They’re American Icons.” See that below.

Speaking in a video interview with Metal Covenant, Kroeger was speaking about the diversity of Nickelback’s music, saying, “I can’t think of another band that’s as diverse as we are. I can’t. And I don’t think that’s me talking from pride or ego.” After the interviewer suggested that Taylor’s Stone Sour project were as diverse as Nickelback, Kroeger replied: “Yeah, because they’re trying to be Nickelback… They’re okay, but they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like Nickelback Lite.”

Kroeger also claimed that Taylor has said “some really nasty things” about his band in the press and responded to the singer allegedly describing writing a hit song as “easy”, saying: “Well, show me. Show me. Write one. I have yet to hear one”. Of Slipknot, Kroeger said: “They had to put on masks and jump around. How good can your music be if you’ve got to beat each other up on stage, throw up in your own masks every night?” Arguing that “music shouldn’t come with a gimmick,” Kroeger also said of Taylor: “He got tired of sitting behind a mask — he wanted people to know what he looks like — so he started Stone Sour.”