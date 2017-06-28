Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: ‘Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken’

Taylor previously said that Kroeger has 'got a face like a foot'

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has continued his war of words with Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger, comparing his rock counterpart to fast food chain KFC.

Kroeger recently slammed Taylor, arguing that Slipknot are a “gimmick” and describing Taylor’s side-project Stone Sour as “Nickelback Lite”. Taylor responded by saying that Kroeger has “got a face like a foot”.

Taylor was recently asked again about Kroeger’s comments in an interview, replying: “I don’t want to talk about that dickhead. Why do I give a shit about what Chad Kroeger says?”

He then added: “Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken. Is that wrong? I feel like I’m not wrong… I’ll still eat it but I’m not gonna feel good about it.”



Kroeger previously said of Taylor’s band Stone Sour: “They’re trying to be Nickelback… They’re okay, but they’re not as good as Nickelback… [Taylor] got tired of sitting behind a mask — he wanted people to know what he looks like — so he started Stone Sour.”

Slipknot frontman Taylor later described Kroeger as an “idiot”, adding: “You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted ‘Sexiest Dude In Rock’ wearing a mask. You’ve been voted ‘Ugliest Dude In Rock’ twice without one. Stick that up your ass.”