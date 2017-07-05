Slipknot’s Corey Taylor opens up about depression

Stone Sour frontman talks about dealing with 'bouts of severe depression'

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has opened up about his struggles with depression in a new interview.

Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, the metal singer was asked how he copes with his emotions, to which he replied: “Well, it’s apparent that I haven’t. It’s taken two bands, a book deal and a fucking radio show to just get me to even out. And I still can’t fucking keep it together half the time.”

Of the measure he takes to improve his mental health, Taylor said: “I exercise. I try to stay healthy as much as possible. I’ve tried to cut out all the negative shit in my life, as far as chemicals, boozing, all that shit. I’ve tried to focus on the shit that matters, which is my career, my kids, my creativity, and just trying to stay healthy enough, because I want to be able to do them for a very long time. So I guess that’s kept the emotions at bay.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“It doesn’t always work,” he added. “I do have bouts of severe depression, which are very, very hard to deal with sometimes. But because I’m also an addict, I try to stay away from as much potentially addictive medication as much as possible, because I know me, and I know how I would be. So I’ve really tried to deal with it as naturally as possible, and I know that sounds very hippie-like, but when you know yourself, and you know the habits that you can slip into so easily, you have to find alternatives… And I also still do therapy.”

Taylor appeared on Viceland’s The Therapist recently, revealing that he was raped as a child. He later explained that he had a “responsibility” as a famous musician to use his platform for “inspiration and guidance”.

He’s now told Rolling Stone: “The reason I did the Therapist show was I knew that if I could open up and take away that stigma and show people that there’s absolutely fucking nothing wrong with sitting down with someone and talking about possible traumas that have happened in your life, or just talking about your problems, then you can help yourself a million times over, and you can help other people as well. It’s about showing people that it’s OK, for lack of a better term, to be fucked up. You can get help.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: