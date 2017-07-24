Watch a new clip from Slipknot’s forthcoming documentary ‘Day of The Gusano’

The band's new film will be shown in over 100 UK cinemas for one night only on September 6

Slipknot have released a new clip from their forthcoming documentary Day of The Gusano – watch the rehearsal footage below.

The long-running heavy metal band have turned their attention to the big screen for their next project, which documents their first-ever visit to Mexico City in December 2015.

Directed by Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, Day of The Gusano features exclusive interviews with members of the band and new behind-the-scenes footage. The film will chronicle Slipknot’s close relationship with their fanbase, particularly with the Mexican chapter – who are affectionately known as ‘gusano’ (translated as ‘maggots’) – as well as showing footage from the band’s live show at the inaugural Knotfest event in Mexico from that year.

The new clip features brief interview segments with Corey Taylor and Mick Thomson, who discuss the strength of the band’s relationship, and footage of Slipknot rehearsing backstage. Watch it below.

Speaking about the new film, director Clown said: “Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them. It’s been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot, and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you.”

Day of The Gusano will be released in select cinemas on September 6 for ‘one night only’. Details of the screenings – including the 100 cinemas in the UK which will show the film – can be found here, with tickets for the European screenings on sale now.