Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg reveals he didn’t know he was auditioning for the band

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed that he didn’t know he was auditioning for the band when he first met them.

The sticksman has been with the masked metal outfit since 2014. But in a new podcast which you can listen to here, he revealed he had no idea he was flying to an audition.

“I got a call to come out and audition for something, I wasn’t told what it was going to be, but just like ‘can you please come out to LA and audition for this thing?’ he told Rock Sound.

“With no other information other than that, and it was like ‘well yeah, why wouldn’t I go check that out? What’s the worst thing that could happen? I get a free flight to LA y’know?’ I’m never gonna say no to some rabbit hole that’s gonna present itself, unless there’s like, some true conflict.

“It was basically like, ‘go in that room, there’s a drum set, you’re gonna audition for Slipknot right now’. I feel like we did ‘Before I Forget’ and then ‘Duality’… it was those two that we started with, and then we just went into everything else.”

“They were basically like, ‘alright well, it’s yours if you want it. Let’s get to work, let’s go home for the holidays but then in the new year let’s start working on a new Slipknot album’.

Meanwhile, the band recently revealed that while they may be taking a lengthy break, they have however started writing for their new album.

The band last year finished the touring campaign for the album ‘5: The Gray Chapter’. They’re currently taking a break, but Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has said that they’re already looking to the future. “We’re writing as a band, and with Corey [Taylor] as well,” he said. Yes, we’re off, and we’re off for a while — for a long while. Okay, [it’s] much needed. We’d been touring for three years. Corey’s doing what he does, which is Stone Sour, which is awesome. And he’s living that life, which is awesome, ’cause he does really well and loves it; it’s his art. So he does that. And we’re writing. We’re beginning to write some music for Slipknot for the new record. He’s aware of it… So while we’re writing, he’s getting songs.”