Slipknot’s Corey Taylor calls himself an ‘asshole’ after fan accuses him of being a hypocrite

Frontman knocked phone from a fan's hands at gig last year, before releasing a live video made solely from fan clips

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has owned up to being an “asshole” after a fan pointed out that he was being hypocritical over his no-phones-at-gigs policy.

Last July, the singer made headlines after smacking a phone out of a fan’s hands at one of the metal group’s gigs. He later defended his actions, saying: “I see someone, and it’s so obvious they’re not even there, you’ve got to poke them with a stick to get their attention sometimes. Sometimes that means smacking the phone out of their hands. You can hate me all you want. It’s not going to stop me from smacking those things out of people’s hands.”

Earlier this week, Slipknot released a live video for their song ‘Before I Forget’, filmed completely by fans at gigs. See that beneath.

Following the video’s premiere, one fan accused Taylor of hypocrisy over his stance. “Ya smack dudes phones outta their hand but then make a video with fan’s phone footage? Can I use my phone or not, man?” the fan wrote, leading to a response – and agreement – from Taylor.

“Hahahaha FUCK, you make a damn good point. Yeah, I’m an asshole,” Taylor replied. See the full exchange below.

Watch the fan-made ‘Before I Forget’ video below:

Meanwhile, Slipknot will begin work on a new album early this year. The heavy metal band’s last album, ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’, came out in October 2014 and was their first album in six years.

Band member Shawn Crahan has suggested fans won’t have to wait quite as long for their next LP. He told Rolling Stone that he and guitarist Jim Root were planning to start writing new music together in February “because we want to write”. However, according to the US music magazine, the band have yet to set a firm date for their actual return to the recording studio.