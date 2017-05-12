Slipknot’s Corey Taylor responds to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington’s ‘Hybrid Theory’ comments: ‘Be grateful’

Bennington previously said 'move the fuck on, know what I mean?'

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has responded to Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington saying that people need to ‘move the fuck on’ from ‘Hybrid Theory’ – urging him to ‘be grateful for what he has’.

Earlier this week, Bennington made headlines when he spoke out about some fans’ negative reaction to their new ‘pop’ sound, calling back to their massive-selling debut album. “That’s why I guess I’m like: ‘Why are we still talking about ‘Hybrid Theory’? It’s fucking years ago,” he said. “It’s a great record, we love it. Like, move the fuck on. You know what I mean?”

Now, Slipknot and Stone Sour man Corey Taylor has given his opinion on Bennington’s comments.

“I understand where he’s at,” he told US radio show Schmonty In The Morning. “God, I would’ve never say it the way he did, but you get frustrated and you want people to embrace the evolution,” Corey said. “At the same time, you should probably be very, very fortunate that people this far along the line still love that music you made.

“For what it’s worth, it’s a great fusion rock album. It’s got pop elements to it, the songs are great, so if you’re going to have a problem, it’s a good problem to have … Be fortunate for what you have, be fortunate for that fact that people are still coming to see you to hear the music. Give it a little time, you have to give it a little time. In retrospect, maybe two or three years from now you put out an album and it makes them appreciate this one more. You have to pick your spots, dude, and this is coming from the guy who’s notorious for running his mouth.”

Linkin Park’s ‘Hybrid Theory’ is one of the best-selling debut albums of all time, having sold over 10million copies to date. It contained the rock radio hits ‘Crawling’, ‘One Step Closer’ and ‘In The End’.

The long-running Californian band are gearing up for the release of their seventh studio album, ‘One More Light’, next week (May 19). It’ll be the six-piece’s first full length record since 2014’s ‘The Hunting Party’, with the new album featuring guest contributions from Pusha T and Stormzy.

Linkin Park’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Monday July 3 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday July 6 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Friday July 7 – MANCHESTER Arena