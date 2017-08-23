Slipknot’s Corey Taylor responds to Kid Rock’s Senate bid

Country rapper was encouraged to run by a Republican group

Corey Taylor has admitted that he thinks Kid Rock‘s plans to run for the US Senate are a bad idea.

Last month (July 12), the country rapper and outspoken supporter of Donald Trump launched a website called KidRockForSenate.com. The site features slogans including “Pimp of the nation”, “I’ll rock the party” and “In rock we trust”.

Fans speculated that the website was just a marketing stunt for a new album or tour, but the musician insisted that it was real and promised a “major announcement in the near future”.

The Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, which was formed during the 2016 US election by Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, backed Kid Rock to run as a Senatorial candidate.

But the move has been criticised by Taylor. The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman told Larry King: “I’ve never met him. I’ve heard he’s really, really cool, but I think the worst thing that people can do is assume that you can fill a role that you have no experience in. I mean, we’re kind of seeing that with the President right now. So there you go.”

A fortnight after the launch of his KidRockForSenate.com website, Kid Rock tweeted a report that claimed he is in the lead for Michigan’s senate race.

Taylor also recently hit out at the musicians who labelled Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell as “cowards” after they both took their own lives.

Last month, Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head Welch’ attracted criticism after he blasted Bennington as cowardly for leaving his family behind following his tragic death.

But Taylor hit back, adding: “Calling them cowards is a very immature way of looking at it. It’s the easy way to look at something like that, because it makes you not have to face what a serious issue it is. It’s easy for someone to label it like that so they can turn their back on it and pretend that it was something that didn’t happen to them, when inside they’re hurting.”