Sløtface unveil new single ‘Magazine’ and announce debut album and UK tour

'Try Not To Freak Out' is coming in September

Sløtface have unveiled their new single ‘Magazine’ to launch their new album ‘Try Not To Freak Out’ and announce a lengthy UK tour.

Hailed by NME as one of best new bands to look out for in 2017, the rising Norwegian feminist punks will drop their debut album on September 15. The first taster of the record is the fresh, vibrant, anthemic but barbed call to arms of ‘Magazine’.

“I really wanted to write a killer breakup song, but I’ve never really had any experience with heartbreaking, devastating, aggressive breakups, so I thought I would write a breakup song about breaking up with bad body image and unrealistic representations of human bodies in media,” said singer Haley Shea.

She added: “It’s fuelled by the back and forth of knowing that society creates unrealistic expectations regarding what people “should” look like, and still feeling uncomfortable in your own skin because you don’t live up to those images.”

Speaking of how they wrote the track, the band said: “We were essentially trying to make what would be the perfect soundtrack to an early 2000s high school rom-com — like American Pie or something…and thought we would try to write the perfect opening credits song.”

The tracklist for ‘Try Not To Freak Out’ is:

1. Magazine

2. Galaxies

3. Pitted

4. Sun Bleached

5. Pools

6. Night Guilt

7. Try

8. Nancy Drew

9. Slumber

10. It’s Coming To A Point

11. Backyard

Bassist Lasse Lokøy recently penned an essay for NME on how men need to be more understanding of how sexual harassment feels for women.

“It’s time we start treating women as equal human beings, without giving any excuses,” he said. “Harassment is not all right just because it was meant as a joke. If you really want to show your interest in a woman, you can, instead of groping and yelling at them, ask them out for a coffee. Take a yes for a yes and a no for a no. In this way, we can promote and encourage a better version of ourselves.”

Sløtface’s upcoming UK and European tour dates are below

Apr 27th | Arts Club, Liverpool, UK w/ Los Campesinos!

Apr 28th | Stereo, Glasgow, UK w/ Los Campesinos!

Apr 29th | O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK w/ Los Campesinos!

Apr 30th | The Cluny, Newcastle, UK w/ Los Campesinos

May 1st | KOKO, London, UK w/ Los Campesinos!

May 5th | SPOT Festival, DK

May 11th | O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK w/ The Cribs

May 12th | O2 Academy, Manchester, UK w/ The Cribs

May 13th | O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK w/ The Cribs

May 15th | O2 Academy, Newcastle, UK w/ The Cribs

May 16th | O2 Academy, Bristol, UK w/ The Cribs

May 18th | The Great Escape Festival (Vevo stage), Brighton, UK

May 19th | The Great Escape Festival (DIY stage), Brighton, UK

May 20th | Park Sounds, Huskvarna, SE

May 26th | Jaernatta, Bryne, NO

June 2nd | Art Rock Festival, FR

June 16th | Best Kept Secret Festival, NL

July 8th | 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham, UK

July 23rd | Truck Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

Aug 5th | Raumarock, Andalsnes, NO

Aug 12th | Haldern Pop, DE

Aug 16th | Hammerfest, Sommerfeber, NO

Aug 25th | Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 27th | Reading Festival, UK

Sep 6th | Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, AU

Sep 7th | Howler, Melbourne, AU

Sep 17th | Musik & Frieden, Berlin, DE

Sep 19th | MTC, Cologne, DE

Sep 21st-23th | Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg, DE

Sep 24th | Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, DE

Sep 26th | Strom, Munich, DE

Sep 28th | 60 Million Postcards, Bournemouth, UK (Headline tour)

Sep 29th | Actress & Bishop, Birmingham, UK (Headline tour)

Sep 30th | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 1st | Soup Kitchen, Manchester, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 3rd | The Basement, York, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 4th | The New Adelphi, Hull, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 5th | The Venue, Derby, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 6th | The Picture House Social, Sheffield, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 7th | Think Tank, Newcastle, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 9th | Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 10th | The Broadcast, Glasgow, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 12th | The Magnet, Liverpool, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 13th | KU, Stockton, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 16th | The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 17th | The Cookie, Leicester, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 18th | The Joiners, Southampton, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 19th | Plymouth, The Underground, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 20th | The Louisiana, Bristol, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 21st | The Purple Turtle, Reading, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 24th | The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 25th | Camden Assembly, London, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 26th | The Cellar, Oxford, UK (Headline tour)

Oct 27th | La Boule Noire, Paris, FR