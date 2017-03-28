Slowdive announce first album in 22 years and last-minute London gig

The reunited shoegaze band also share new song 'Sugar For the Pill'.

Slowdive have announced their first album in 22 years.

Their self-titled comeback album will be released on May 5 through the Dead Oceans label.

To accompany the album announcement, the band have shared a new track called ‘Sugar For The Pill’. Give it a listen below.

The band have also announced a surprise London gig tomorrow night (March 29) at the Garage, the venue at which the original Slowdive line-up played its final gig in 1993. Tickets are on sale now from here and the gig will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

The reunited shoegaze band released their first new song in 22 years, ‘Star Roving’, in January of this year. They said at the time: “When the band decided to get back together in 2014 we really wanted to make new music. It’s taken us a whole load of shows and a few false starts to get to that point, but it’s with pride and a certain trepidation we unleash ‘Star Roving’.”

“We really hope folks enjoy it, it’s part of a bunch of new tracks we’ve been working on and it feels as fun, and as relevant playing together now as it did when we first started,”

Slowdive released three albums during their original stint: ‘Just for a Day’ (1991), ‘Souvlaki’ (1993) and ‘Pygmalion’ (1995). They split the same year as releasing their final album.

They reunited in 2014 for a series of hometown London shows and a Primavera festival slot before embarking on a world tour. In 2015, they marked the 25th anniversary of their debut EP by releasing a live recording of their song ‘Avalyn’.

They are also due to tour North America in May and play London’s Field Day festival in June.