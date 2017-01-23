Slowdive announce tour following release of new music

It follows the band's first song in 22 years, 'Star Roving'

Slowdive have announced new tour dates for 2017.

The shoegaze band released their last album ‘Pygmalion’ in 1995, splitting the same year. They reunited in 2014 for a series of hometown London shows and a Primavera festival slot before embarking on a world tour. In 2015, they marked the 25th anniversary of their debut EP by releasing a live recording of their song ‘Avalyn’.

Earlier this month, the group released their first new song in 22 years, ‘Star Roving’, now unveiling North American tour dates with support from Japanese Breakfast.

During May, the band will play dates in St Paul, Chicago, Toronto, Washington DC and Brooklyn, before playing London’s Field Day festival on June 3.

See their full tour schedule beneath.

St Paul, Palace Theater (May 2)

Chicago, Vic Theater (May 3)

Toronto, Danforth Music Hall (May 5)

Washington DC, 9:30 Club (May 7)

Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel (May 8)

London, Field Day 2017 (June 3)

Last August, drummer Simon Scott confirmed that the band had finished recording a comeback record but said he was unsure when it will be released. In May, vocalist and guitarist Rachel Goswell told Stereogum that the band have “a lot of songs” and that a new album is “being recorded right now as we speak”.

Recently, the group wrote on Facebook, “Happy New Year from all of us.. It’s going to be busy,” and also shared an article that named a Slowdive record as one to anticipate in 2017.