Watch Slowdive’s live-streamed London gig

Ahead of shoegaze band's first album in 22 years

Slowdive play a late-notice London show this evening (March 29), with the gig live-streaming online. Scroll below to watch.

The shoegaze band recently announced their first album in 22 years. Their self-titled comeback album will be released on May 5 through the Dead Oceans label.

The album has been preceded by tracks ‘Star Roving’ and ‘Sugar For The Pill’.

Watch a live-stream of the band’s gig at London’s Garage below. It’s the same venue that the original Slowdive line-up played its final gig in 1993.

Slowdive released three albums during their original stint: ‘Just for a Day’ (1991), ‘Souvlaki’ (1993) and ‘Pygmalion’ (1995). They split the same year as releasing their final album.

They reunited in 2014 for a series of hometown London shows and a Primavera festival slot before embarking on a world tour. In 2015, they marked the 25th anniversary of their debut EP by releasing a live recording of their song ‘Avalyn’.

They are also due to tour North America in May and play London’s Field Day festival in June.

Of their recent single ‘Star Roving’, the band say: “When the band decided to get back together in 2014 we really wanted to make new music. It’s taken us a whole load of shows and a few false starts to get to that point, but it’s with pride and a certain trepidation we unleash ‘Star Roving’.”