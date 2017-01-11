Slowdive share cryptic teaser video

The shoegazers have been working on their first new album in over twenty years.

Slowdive have shared a mysterious video on their official social media accounts.

The 22-second clip offers few clues as to what the shoegaze group have in store, featuring nothing but a simple animation of a white line forming a box with no background audio.

Last August, drummer Simon Scott confirmed that the band had finished recording a comeback record but said he was unsure when it will be released. In May, vocalist and guitarist Rachel Goswell told Stereogum that the band have “a lot of songs” and that a new album is “being recorded right now as we speak”.

Recently, the group wrote on Facebook, “Happy New Year from all of us.. It’s going to be busy,” and also shared an article that named a Slowdive record as one to anticipate in 2017.

Slowdive released their last album ‘Pygmalion’ in 1995, splitting the same year. They reunited in 2014 for a series of hometown London shows and a Primavera festival slot before embarking on a world tour. In 2015, they marked the 25th anniversary of their debut EP late last year by releasing a live recording of their song ‘Avalyn’.

Slowdive released three albums during their original stint: ‘Just for a Day’ (1991), ‘Souvlaki’ (1993) and ‘Pygmalion’ (1995).

Last year, Goswell released an album as Minor Victories, a group also including members of Mogwai and Editors.

