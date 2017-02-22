Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan compared to Donald Trump by ex-bandmate

Zwan's David Pajo hits out at Corgan's 'bully mentality'

Billy Corgan‘s former bandmate David Pajo has compared the Smashing Pumpkins frontman to Donald Trump in a new interview.

Speaking on the Kreative Kontrol podcast, Pajo – who played in Zwan with Corgan – said: “When the campaign was happening, I was like, ‘Wow, Trump is so much like Corgan. I’m sure Billy loves this guy. I know he’s a Trump supporter. He has to be. He’s got millions of dollars. He’s got that ego. He loves the bully mentality.’”

“I don’t keep up with him, and I don’t wanna talk bad about him,” added Pajo, also a member of Slint who has worked with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Interpol. “But I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he was a Trump supporter. In fact, I’d be more surprised if he wasn’t.”

“[Corgan] can very convincingly front that he’s a sensitive liberal person, but maybe now that Trump’s made it OK to not act like that, for people like him, he’s gonna start shouting that.”

Pajo also went on to describe Corgan’s anger at not selling enough records and his distain for The White Stripes: “When Smashing Pumpkins’ last one or two records didn’t sell that well, Billy went on this rant about how he was disappointed in his fans for not understanding the record and not buying it. That’s such a weird thing to me [laughs]. To scold your fans for not buying your record. But that is the way he thinks.”

“And when bands like the White Stripes and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Interpol were starting up in the New York scene, he would say stuff to me, like, to him they were all just little bands. He was like, ‘the biggest White Stripes sold this much; my records have totally slaughtered them!'”

Corgan previously appeared to defend Trump following the now-infamous ‘Watersportsgate’ reports and has compared Trump to rock-n-roll.

Speaking on the radio show of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones last year, Corgan hit out at the “hashtag generation” and compared “social justice warriors” to the KKK.

Watch a NME interview with Billy Corgan below: