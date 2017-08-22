Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan unveils ‘Aeronaut’ and announces new solo album ‘Ogilala’

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has unveiled new track ‘Aeronaut’ to launch his second solo album ‘Ogilala’ and tour dates. Check it out below.

Released under his full name of William Patrick Corgan, ‘Ogilala’ was produced by Rick Rubin and is the solo follow-up to 2005’s ‘TheFutureEmbrace’.

“For as long as I can remember the delineation point between songs I wrote for myself and songs I’d pen for whatever band was something I couldn’t explain,” said Corgan of the record. “And it remains so, for they all feel quite personal to me, no matter their time or era. The lone difference on songs for ‘Ogilala’ is that they seemed to want little in the way of adornment.

“Having written the songs for voice and guitar, I put myself in Rick’s hands to take the music wherever he’d like. Normally I would have done more, and tinkered more on production, but rather Rick put the onus on me to deliver at a molecular level via live takes. The rest was simply a reaction.”

‘Ogilala’ will be available digitally as well as physically on CD and 180 gram gatefold vinyl on October 13 via BMG – with limited edition opaque blue and pink vinyl releases also available.

The tracklist is below:

Zowie

Processional

The Spaniards

Aeronaut

The Long Goodbye

Half-Life Of An Autodidact

Amarinthe

Antietam

Mandaryne

Shiloh

Archer

Corgan’s upcoming US tour dates are below, with more world tour dates expected to follow soon:

October 14 – Brooklyn, NY. Murmrr Theater

October 15 – Brooklyn, NY. Murmrr Theater

October 18 – Wilmington, DE. Grand Opera House

October 20 – Toronto, ON. Queen Elizabeth Theater

October 24 – Chicago, IL. Athenaeum Theater

October 25 – Chicago, IL. Athenaeum Theater

October 27 – Nashville, TN. CMA Theatre

October 29 – Boulder, CO. Boulder Theater

November 1 – San Francisco, CA. Herbst Theater

November 2 – San Francisco, CA. Herbst Theater

November 9 – Los Angeles, CA. Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA. Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

November 11 – Los Angeles, CA. Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Meanwhile, former Pumpkins’ drummer Jimmy Chamberlain recently fuelled the rumours of a reunion of the original line-up in 2018.

“We were talking about playing next year with the band and somebody asked me, you know, ‘What’s it like trying to co-ordinate that?’,” he said. “I said it’s like ‘Grumpy Old Men 3′, only there’s four grumpy old men and one’s a woman’. So… that’s how it’s gotten to be.”